Logo for the brand Magic-Flight

Magic-Flight

Balancing Bleus Herbal Blend

About this product

Balancing Bleus introduces itself with a gentle, sweet flavor, then harmonizes with the softly invigorating tang of eucalyptus. The addition of Damiana makes for a mood-enhancing aphrodisiac. With calming effects to the body and breath, this blend encourages relief of tension and anxiety, and will help restore your body and mind to a state of balance.

Balancing Bleus Herbal Blend contains the following herbs:

- Dalmation Sage

- Passion Flower

- Eucalyptus

- Damiana

Expertly blended by the good folks at VaporBrothers

*All ingredients are dried natural plants; there are NO synthetic compounds present.
