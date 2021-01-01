Magic-Flight
Balancing Bleus Herbal Blend
About this product
Balancing Bleus introduces itself with a gentle, sweet flavor, then harmonizes with the softly invigorating tang of eucalyptus. The addition of Damiana makes for a mood-enhancing aphrodisiac. With calming effects to the body and breath, this blend encourages relief of tension and anxiety, and will help restore your body and mind to a state of balance.
Balancing Bleus Herbal Blend contains the following herbs:
- Dalmation Sage
- Passion Flower
- Eucalyptus
- Damiana
Expertly blended by the good folks at VaporBrothers
*All ingredients are dried natural plants; there are NO synthetic compounds present.
