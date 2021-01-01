Magic-Flight
Feelin' Fine Herbal Blend
About this product
Crisp and clearing to the lungs and sinuses, Peppermint prepares your senses for the rich flavors of Lavender and Lemon Balm. Acting as a mild dilator for the bronchi, Feelin' Fine can be especially beneficial to those with mild asthma. This herbal combination acts as a relaxant for the whole body, sharpens the mind, and can be beneficial to those who are trying to quit smoking tobacco.
Feelin' Fine Herbal Blend contains the following herbs:
- Damiana
- Peppermint
- Lemon Balm
Expertly blended by the good folks at VaporBrothers
*All ingredients are dried natural plants; there are NO synthetic compounds present.
