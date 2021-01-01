About this product

Crisp and clearing to the lungs and sinuses, Peppermint prepares your senses for the rich flavors of Lavender and Lemon Balm. Acting as a mild dilator for the bronchi, Feelin' Fine can be especially beneficial to those with mild asthma. This herbal combination acts as a relaxant for the whole body, sharpens the mind, and can be beneficial to those who are trying to quit smoking tobacco.



Feelin' Fine Herbal Blend contains the following herbs:



- Damiana



- Peppermint



- Lemon Balm



Expertly blended by the good folks at VaporBrothers



*All ingredients are dried natural plants; there are NO synthetic compounds present.