About this product

Designed here, at Magic-Flight, each of these exclusive grinders is hand-finished by one of our skilled artisans. Its intuitive design allows it to perch on top of the bowl of your Launch Box and deposit ground herbal material directly into your trench for the perfect session every time.

How it works: when herbal material is put in the Finishing Grinder, it is pushed against the grinding surface. Twisting the Finishing Grinder grates the material into the trench, resulting in an extremely fine, fluffy grind, ideal for your Launch Box.