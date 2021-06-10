About this product

The Golden Mean ratio is a proportion that naturally occurs in a great number of natural objects, organisms, and phenomena. This ratio has been extensively studied by mathematicians, artists, astronomers, architects, and many others for centuries. Of particular interest, is its ability to make apparent the underlying commonality among seemingly unrelated things. From plant-growth patterns to galaxy formation to human proportions, the more we learn about this pervasive pattern that permeated our reality, the more it seems to present itself wherever we look. Careful consideration and a combination of the principles behind different spiral forms provides a sense of motion to a harmoniously proportioned wing, its feathers spiraling back into the heart of infinity.



Infinity Wing Laser Launch Box Kit includes:



- One Maple, Cherry or Walnut Infinity Wing Laser-Etched Launch Box

- (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps

- Battery charger

- Velvet Bag

- Glass draw stem

- Cleaning brush

- Flight Guide

- Lifetime Functional Warranty (click here for details)



Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA



International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.