Magic-Flight
Infinity Wing Laser Launch Box kit
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
The Golden Mean ratio is a proportion that naturally occurs in a great number of natural objects, organisms, and phenomena. This ratio has been extensively studied by mathematicians, artists, astronomers, architects, and many others for centuries. Of particular interest, is its ability to make apparent the underlying commonality among seemingly unrelated things. From plant-growth patterns to galaxy formation to human proportions, the more we learn about this pervasive pattern that permeated our reality, the more it seems to present itself wherever we look. Careful consideration and a combination of the principles behind different spiral forms provides a sense of motion to a harmoniously proportioned wing, its feathers spiraling back into the heart of infinity.
Infinity Wing Laser Launch Box Kit includes:
- One Maple, Cherry or Walnut Infinity Wing Laser-Etched Launch Box
- (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps
- Battery charger
- Velvet Bag
- Glass draw stem
- Cleaning brush
- Flight Guide
- Lifetime Functional Warranty (click here for details)
Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA
International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
