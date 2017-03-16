Magic-Flight
Monocle Launch Box Kit
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Crafted out of Walnut, this stunning piece features the famous Muad-Dib's “monocle”-style lid with an optical-grade glass lens, combined with the full mesh screen found in every Launch Box.
Monocle Launch Box Kit includes:
- One Walnut Monocle Launch Box
- (2) rechargeable NiMH Gold Cell batteries with protective caps
- Battery charger
- Velvet Bag
- Glass draw stem
- Cleaning brush
- Flight Guide
- Lifetime Functional Warranty
Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA
Monocle Launch Box Kit includes:
- One Walnut Monocle Launch Box
- (2) rechargeable NiMH Gold Cell batteries with protective caps
- Battery charger
- Velvet Bag
- Glass draw stem
- Cleaning brush
- Flight Guide
- Lifetime Functional Warranty
Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA
Lemon Thai effects
Reported by real people like you
87 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!