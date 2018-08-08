About this product

The Pineapple logo is a popular icon within the r/trees community on Reddit. As an extension of our love for Reddit and the love and enthusiasm they share with us, we are pleased to offer this special-edition, laser-etched Launch Box.



Reddit Pineapple Laser Launch Box Kit includes:



- One Maple, Cherry or Walnut Reddit Pineapple Laser-Etched Launch Box

- (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps

- Battery charger

- Velvet Bag

- Glass draw stem

- Cleaning brush

- Flight Guide

- Lifetime Functional Warranty (click here for details)



Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA

International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.