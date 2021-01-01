Loading…
Logo for the brand Magic-Flight

Magic-Flight

Revitalizing Herbal Blend

The aromas and flavors can help you feel yourself again by calming your nerves. It is a valuable blend to help overcome all types of stress-related conditions and renew your emotional equilibrium. Revitalizing can also help in treating tension headaches and migraines, and stimulating the appetite.

Revitalizing Herbal Blend contains the following herbs:

- Dalmation Sage

- Lavender

- Peppermint

- Spearmint

Expertly blended by the good folks at VaporBrothers

*All ingredients are dried natural plants; there are NO synthetic compounds present.
