Magic-Flight
Revitalizing Herbal Blend
About this product
The aromas and flavors can help you feel yourself again by calming your nerves. It is a valuable blend to help overcome all types of stress-related conditions and renew your emotional equilibrium. Revitalizing can also help in treating tension headaches and migraines, and stimulating the appetite.
Revitalizing Herbal Blend contains the following herbs:
- Dalmation Sage
- Lavender
- Peppermint
- Spearmint
Expertly blended by the good folks at VaporBrothers
*All ingredients are dried natural plants; there are NO synthetic compounds present.
