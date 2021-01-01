About this product

The aromas and flavors can help you feel yourself again by calming your nerves. It is a valuable blend to help overcome all types of stress-related conditions and renew your emotional equilibrium. Revitalizing can also help in treating tension headaches and migraines, and stimulating the appetite.



Revitalizing Herbal Blend contains the following herbs:



- Dalmation Sage



- Lavender



- Peppermint



- Spearmint



Expertly blended by the good folks at VaporBrothers



*All ingredients are dried natural plants; there are NO synthetic compounds present.