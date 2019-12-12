Magic-Flight
Rocktopus Laser Launch Box Kit
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Octopuses are quite mysterious, both in life and in legend. They are highly intelligent creatures, known to use shells as tools for mobility and shelter. Also famed as skillful escape artists, octopuses have been witnessed slithering out of their own tanks in a seemingly-effortless and hypnotizing display. Furthermore, their tentacles can even perform tasks for which we humans often need tools, such as removing screws or plugs.
Just as we encourage our artisans to explore the octopus-like nature of Magic-Flight, we encourage you to explore your own multifaceted abilities with Rocktopus. What will you discover in your ocean?
Rocktopus Laser Launch Box Kit includes:
- One Maple, Cherry or Walnut Rocktopus Laser-Etched Launch Box
- (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps
- Battery charger
- Velvet Bag
- Glass draw stem
- Cleaning brush
- Flight Guide
- Lifetime Functional Warranty (click here for details)
Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA
International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.
Just as we encourage our artisans to explore the octopus-like nature of Magic-Flight, we encourage you to explore your own multifaceted abilities with Rocktopus. What will you discover in your ocean?
Rocktopus Laser Launch Box Kit includes:
- One Maple, Cherry or Walnut Rocktopus Laser-Etched Launch Box
- (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps
- Battery charger
- Velvet Bag
- Glass draw stem
- Cleaning brush
- Flight Guide
- Lifetime Functional Warranty (click here for details)
Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA
International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!