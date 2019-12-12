About this product

Octopuses are quite mysterious, both in life and in legend. They are highly intelligent creatures, known to use shells as tools for mobility and shelter. Also famed as skillful escape artists, octopuses have been witnessed slithering out of their own tanks in a seemingly-effortless and hypnotizing display. Furthermore, their tentacles can even perform tasks for which we humans often need tools, such as removing screws or plugs.

Just as we encourage our artisans to explore the octopus-like nature of Magic-Flight, we encourage you to explore your own multifaceted abilities with Rocktopus. What will you discover in your ocean?



Rocktopus Laser Launch Box Kit includes:

- One Maple, Cherry or Walnut Rocktopus Laser-Etched Launch Box

- (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps

- Battery charger

- Velvet Bag

- Glass draw stem

- Cleaning brush

- Flight Guide

- Lifetime Functional Warranty (click here for details)



Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA

International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.