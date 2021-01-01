Loading…
Logo for the brand Magic-Flight

Magic-Flight

Sweetly Calming Herbal Blend

About this product

This blend may help balance hormonal swings in men and women; it is also a beneficial blend for those trying to kick the smoking habit. Sweetly Calming has excellent relaxing and warming effects on the torso, as well as soothing effects on the stomach and intestines.

Sweetly Calming Herbal Blend contains the following herbs:

- Damiana

- Lavender

- Lemon Balm

- Chamomile Flower

Expertly blended by the good folks at VaporBrothers

*All ingredients are dried natural plants; there are NO synthetic compounds present.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!