Logo for the brand Magic-Flight

Magic-Flight

Walnut Launch Box Kit

About this product

Walnut Launch Box Kit includes:

- One Walnut Launch Box
- (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps
- Battery charger
- Velvet Bag
- Glass draw stem
- Cleaning brush
- Flight Guide
- Lifetime Functional Warranty

Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA
International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.
