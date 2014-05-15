About this product

Walnut Muad-Dib Concentrate Box Kit includes:



- One Walnut Muad-Dib Concentrate Box

- (2) rechargeable NiMH Glyph Batteries with protective caps

- Battery charger

- Velvet Bag

- 1.5 ft. Black Draw Whip

- Loading spoon

- (1) Replacement Screen

- Muad-Dib Flight Guide



Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA

International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Muad-Dib Kit.



Please note: this product does not vaporize dry herbal material; it is for concentrates ONLY.



*This product has been carefully designed for use with legal hemp-based extracts and oil concentrates. Use with other oils, such as E-Liquids (for use with e-cigarettes) poses serious health concerns and is strongly discouraged. Many herbal oils contain additives whose effects are not well understood. Additives generally considered safe for use in a vape pen configuration may become harmful when magnified by the action of the Muad-Dib Concentrate Box.