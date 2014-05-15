Magic-Flight
Walnut Muad-Dib Concentrate Kit
About this product
Walnut Muad-Dib Concentrate Box Kit includes:
- One Walnut Muad-Dib Concentrate Box
- (2) rechargeable NiMH Glyph Batteries with protective caps
- Battery charger
- Velvet Bag
- 1.5 ft. Black Draw Whip
- Loading spoon
- (1) Replacement Screen
- Muad-Dib Flight Guide
Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA
International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Muad-Dib Kit.
Please note: this product does not vaporize dry herbal material; it is for concentrates ONLY.
*This product has been carefully designed for use with legal hemp-based extracts and oil concentrates. Use with other oils, such as E-Liquids (for use with e-cigarettes) poses serious health concerns and is strongly discouraged. Many herbal oils contain additives whose effects are not well understood. Additives generally considered safe for use in a vape pen configuration may become harmful when magnified by the action of the Muad-Dib Concentrate Box.
