Blue Raspberry - 25mg Live Resin

by Magic Number
THC —CBD —

About this product

This one is berry berry delicious...kinda like a liquid SweeTart. Infused with Blueberry Muffin live resin to elevate the infusion experience!

Nano-emulsified single strain live resin (or rosin) combined with 100% all-natural flavors and delicious Bend water, with terpene levels between 1-5%. Nothing artificial and never distillate.

Sweet, bubbly, and delightful...this soda redefines the liquid edible experience.

Resealable lids allow multiple servings from a single can while maintaining carbonation and freshness.  Strain information and input type is always printed on the front of the label.

Pasteurized for safety, refrigeration not required. 12oz cans.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Magic Number
Magic Number
Magic Number
Magic Number is Oregon's premier liquid cannabis company, specializing in crafting the finest all-natural live resin drinks and tinctures available.

With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.

Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.

Find us @wedrinkmagicnumber

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1004593C880
