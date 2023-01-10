About this product
Whether you’re up for a day on the river or down for a night on the town, our all-natural single strain live resin sodas, in a variety of strengths for different experience levels, provide a uniquely magical quenchalicious experience.
Nano-emulsified, water soluble, all natural.
About this brand
Magic Number
Magic Number is Oregon's premier liquid cannabis company, specializing in crafting the finest all-natural live resin drinks and tinctures available.
With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.
Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.
Find us @wedrinkmagicnumber
State License(s)
030-1004593C880