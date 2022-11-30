About this product
Like the cool side of satin. You know what I mean. Cream Soda Magic Drops serve up 100% single strain full spectrum Indica extract for maximum relaxation. Subtle, smooth vanilla overtones ease you into a sweet Indica-induced bliss. Sweet dreams…
With 75mg THC in the bottle, you get 30 x 2.5mg servings or 15 x 5mg servings. Perfect for microdosers!
Delicious and fast-acting, Micro Drops are made from 100% natural ingredients, don’t contain any alcohol or glycerin, and are pasteurized for safety.
Nano-emulsified, water-soluble, all-natural.
About this brand
Magic Number
Magic Number is Oregon's premier liquid cannabis company, specializing in crafting the finest all-natural live resin drinks and tinctures available.
With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.
Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.
Find us @wedrinkmagicnumber
State License(s)
030-1004593C880