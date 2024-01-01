The only zero sugar, zero carb, zero calorie edible in Oregon. And 100% all-natural.
Blending water-soluble single strain live resin with delicious mountain water from Bend and natural flavors, you simply won't believe the crisp and clean taste. It just seems like bubbly water…until it hits 15 minutes later!
Resealable lids allow multiple servings from a single can while maintaining carbonation and freshness.
Strain information and input type is always printed on the front of the label.
Brewed in Bend, Oregon since 2014. Cheers to the cannabis revolution!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Magic Number is Oregon's premier liquid cannabis company, specializing in crafting the finest all-natural live resin drinks and tinctures available.
With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them.
Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.