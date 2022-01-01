Bright and citrusy, passionate and intense, you just found your soulmate. Passion Fruit Micro Drops have the power to transport, like a good love should. The Sativa extract boasts 100% single-strain full spectrum terpy goodness. Pure, unadulterated delight.



With 75mg THC in the bottle, you get 30 x 2.5mg servings or 15 x 5mg servings. Perfect for microdosers!



Delicious and fast-acting, Micro Drops are made from 100% natural ingredients, don’t contain any alcohol or glycerin, and are pasteurized for safety.



Nano-emulsified, water soluble, all natural.