About this product

If you love the terpene essence of blueberries and an

uplifting sativa head change, then climb to the tallest hill you

see and scream for Loud Berry. The breeder, Mike Jennings, of

Loud Seeds, truly has bred an absolute winner with this strain.

This strain took 2nd place at the SoCal High Times Cup in the

sativa class. This strain has sweet berry notes and earthy

undertones with an uplifting sativa high we all look for... Enjoy.