Loud Berry Shatter 1g
If you love the terpene essence of blueberries and an
uplifting sativa head change, then climb to the tallest hill you
see and scream for Loud Berry. The breeder, Mike Jennings, of
Loud Seeds, truly has bred an absolute winner with this strain.
This strain took 2nd place at the SoCal High Times Cup in the
sativa class. This strain has sweet berry notes and earthy
undertones with an uplifting sativa high we all look for... Enjoy.
