Magna Carta Cartridge - Sunset Sherbet



Magna Carta Vape has won numerous Hempcon awards and are produced in wick less-cartridges to create a high quality experience while reamining discrete. This ultra-refined oil was produced using a distillation process while keeping the terpenes intact.



These cartridges fit all 510 threaded pens, and work with or without button activation.



Strain: Sunset Sherbet



Size: 600 mg





