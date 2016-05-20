About this strain
Moose and Lobsta is a 70% sativa-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-potency flowers in about nine to ten and a half weeks of flowering. It smells strongly of skunk and tropical fruit and has a similar taste with undertones of diesel fuel. Moose and Lobsta provides a very intense high that starts in the head and quickly spreads through the body and limbs, and can be beneficial in treating pain, anxiety, depression, and loss of appetite.
Moose and Lobsta effects
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
64% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Maine Cannabis Exchange
The Exchange is built on a core belief that our relationship with cannabis is changing. By questioning assumptions, being true to our community, providing the highest quality in products and services, and listening to our customers, we can create a new and exciting standard for the cannabis experience.