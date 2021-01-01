About this product

Maiz Extracts Broad Spectrum CBD gummies each contain 30 mg total cannabinoids (for a 25 count container of 750 mg total cannabinoids).



Maiz Extracts Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies make for a great treat at the start or end of the day. Currently offered in Strawberry.



New CBD users should start with low dosages (one gummy) to determine how CBD affects them. If larger doses are required to feel the effects of CBD, try more than one gummy at a time.



Relax, it's time to take a break!



Maiz Extracts operates out of Westerville, Ohio. Our products are hemp-derived and contain less than or equal to 0.3% THC.