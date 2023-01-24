About this product
Hybrid - Indica Dominant - Grease Monkey x London Pound Mints
Makru Farms personally named this HEAVY beauty! With this sweet and gassy treasure, it is “One hit and you are Neil Armstrong!” Do not hesitate when you see it on your local retail shelf. It does not last long.
Makru Farms personally named this HEAVY beauty! With this sweet and gassy treasure, it is “One hit and you are Neil Armstrong!” Do not hesitate when you see it on your local retail shelf. It does not last long.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Makru Farms
OLCC Tier 2 Production License. Makru Farms is a family and female owned company established in Oregon in 2018. We are an owner-operated indoor grow facility and pride ourselves on the high quality of our cannabis. We utilize an environmentally controlled and clean approach to ensure consistency and quality at each stage of the grow process.
State License(s)
020-1008331E287