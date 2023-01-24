About this product
Hybrid - Indica Dominant - Mendo Breath x Grateful Breath
Instantly memorable with it’s minty citrus nose and flavor. This strain carries the effects of a sweet head high an insane couch-lock.
Makru Farms
OLCC Tier 2 Production License. Makru Farms is a family and female owned company established in Oregon in 2018. We are an owner-operated indoor grow facility and pride ourselves on the high quality of our cannabis. We utilize an environmentally controlled and clean approach to ensure consistency and quality at each stage of the grow process.
020-1008331E287