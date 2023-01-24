Hybrid - Indica Dominant - Dosidos X Face on Fire X GBTrix



Our first-ever harvest of this cultivar was an instant hit with both our staff and our retail customers. The strong piney nose, minty palate and very relaxing, mellow and heady experience will land this one on your list of favorites to revisit again and again. When you see it on the shelf, grab it. This fiery strain sold out quickly and will likely continue to do so!