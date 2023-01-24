About this product
Hybrid - Indica Dominant - Dosidos X Face on Fire X GBTrix
Our first-ever harvest of this cultivar was an instant hit with both our staff and our retail customers. The strong piney nose, minty palate and very relaxing, mellow and heady experience will land this one on your list of favorites to revisit again and again. When you see it on the shelf, grab it. This fiery strain sold out quickly and will likely continue to do so!
Our first-ever harvest of this cultivar was an instant hit with both our staff and our retail customers. The strong piney nose, minty palate and very relaxing, mellow and heady experience will land this one on your list of favorites to revisit again and again. When you see it on the shelf, grab it. This fiery strain sold out quickly and will likely continue to do so!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Makru Farms
OLCC Tier 2 Production License. Makru Farms is a family and female owned company established in Oregon in 2018. We are an owner-operated indoor grow facility and pride ourselves on the high quality of our cannabis. We utilize an environmentally controlled and clean approach to ensure consistency and quality at each stage of the grow process.
State License(s)
020-1008331E287