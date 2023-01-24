About this product
Hybrid - Indica Dominant - Dosi Do x Rainbow
This cultivar has a nose like a kitchen spice rack and a flavor with sweet undertones. The experience is heady, mellow, and euphoric.
About this brand
Makru Farms
OLCC Tier 2 Production License. Makru Farms is a family and female owned company established in Oregon in 2018. We are an owner-operated indoor grow facility and pride ourselves on the high quality of our cannabis. We utilize an environmentally controlled and clean approach to ensure consistency and quality at each stage of the grow process.
State License(s)
020-1008331E287