Mammoth Microbes

MAMMOTH P is the first product engineered and produced by Growcentia. Growcentia was founded by a team of three Colorado State University PhD soil microbiologists that share a passion for enhancing soil health and promoting sustainable agriculture. Using innovative proprietary technology, this team developed an approach to identify and apply nature’s very best microbes to improve nutrient availability to plants. Growcentia aims to help growers maximize the health of their soils or growth media to enhance plant health and yields, while minimizing environmental impacts of agriculture.