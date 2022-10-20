The Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Bath Bomb 8.0 oz Large features Baking Soda can soothe the inflamed skin and reduce irritation and itching. Citric Acid is a mild preservative that's often used in canning and is naturally found in citrus type fruits. Epsom Salt is known to be an exfoliant that may soothe skin affected by skin conditions, including eczema and psoriasis. Alfalfa Powder packed with essential nutrients, including proteins, a variety of minerals and vitamins A, B, C, D and E—all of which offer revitalizing and anti-aging benefits, also can help alleviate dryness. Alfalfa also cleanses the skin completely and removes all impurities with its chlorophyll content. Cannabidiol CBD Oil is a Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract with CBD and other cannabinoids is from Hudson Hemp. It’s one of many powerful cannabinoids found in hemp, and is known for supporting the body and mind in various ways.



INGREDIENTS



Baking Soda (Sodium Bicarbonate), Citric Acid, Soybean Oil (Glycine Soja), Olive Oil (Olea Europarea), Epsom Salt (Magnesium Sulfate), Alfalfa Powder (Medicago Sativa L.), Cannabidiol (CBD)* Oil (100mg).



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. All products is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



QUALITY



If you don't experience a noticeable improvement in the way your skin looks and feels within 30 days of receiving our products, we'll offer you a refund or exchange for another product - no questions asked. All our base soap ingredients are Baking Soda, Citric Acid, Soybean Oil, Olive Oil, Epsom Salt - that's it.



HOW TO USE



For skin problems - soak in the tub for 15-30 minutes before rinsing out - in the unlikely event of any skin reaction discontinue use.



INSTRUCTIONS



Drop in a tub of water, sit back, relax and enjoy. Our bath bombs are designed for one use. We recommend wiping the tub immediately after that bath. Use caution oils maybe make tub slippery.



BANNED LIST



• Fragrance Oils

• Mica

• Colorants

• Palm Oils

• Mineral Pigments

• Preservatives

• Parabens

• Sulfates

• Phthalate

• Gluten



CERTIFIED



• Women Owned Certified

• Certified B Corp

• Leaping Bunny Certified

• EWG Verified (Pending)



COMMUNITY / GIVE A SOAP



The best part about Give A Soap (because we really do "Give A Soap" about our local community) it’s an ongoing investment we make back into our community in Colorado, because of every purchase you make - 2% goes back to the community of a list of charities we partner with by giving soaps for free or capital support. Because of this, the campaign enables us to extend our financial support for local charities and nonprofits beyond the standard donations we make every month, check out our website to see the various non-profits we help. Step by step, we’re leading a local community movement in Colorado, and we want you to help us.