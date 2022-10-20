The Cannabidiol CBD Oil Hand Sanitizer features a 70% concentration of Ethanol Alcohol has been demonstrated to be the most effective. Water acts as a catalyst and plays a key role in denaturing the proteins of vegetative cell membranes. Alfalfa Powder packed with essential nutrients, including proteins, a variety of minerals and vitamins A, B, C, D and E—all of which offer revitalizing and anti-aging benefits, also can help alleviate dryness. Alfalfa also cleanses the skin completely and removes all impurities with its chlorophyll content. Cannabidiol CBD Oil is a Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract with CBD and other cannabinoids is from Hudson Hemp. It’s one of many powerful cannabinoids found in hemp, and is known for supporting the body and mind in various ways.



INGREDIENTS



Ethyl Alcohol 70%, Purified Water USP, Glycerin, Maxxxgel ez1, Ceraphyl, Alfalfa Powder, Cannabidiol (CBD)* Oil (100 mg)



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. All products is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



QUALITY



If you don't experience a noticeable improvement in the way your skin looks and feels within 30 days of receiving our products, we'll offer you a refund or exchange for another product - no questions asked.



HOW TO USE



Apply a half dollar-size for adults and about a pea-size for kids old enough to use. Rub hands together, covering all areas until skin feels dry. Use to sanitize hands whenever soap and water is not an option. Be sure to supervise application for children under 6 years, and don’t allow them to put their hands in their mouth until the product evaporates and feels completely dry on the skin to avoid accidental ingestion.



DISCLAIMER



• For External Use Only. Flammable. Keep away from heat or flame.

• Do not use in children less than 2 months of age or on open wounds.

• When using this product keep out of the eyes, ears, and mouth. In case of contact with eyes, rinse eyes thoroughly with water.

• Stop use and ask a doctor if irritation or rash occurs. These may be signs of a serious condition.

• Keep out of reach of children. If wallowed, get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center right away.



BANNED LIST



• Fragrance Oils

• Mica

• Colorants

• Palm Oils

• Mineral Pigments

• Preservatives

• Parabens

• Sulfates

• Phthalate

• Gluten



CERTIFIED



• Women Owned Certified

• Certified B Corp

• Leaping Bunny Certified

• EWG Verified (Pending)



COMMUNITY / GIVE A SOAP



The best part about Give A Soap (because we really do "Give A Soap" about our local community) it’s an ongoing investment we make back into our community in Colorado, because of every purchase you make - 2% goes back to the community of a list of charities we partner with by giving soaps for free or capital support. Because of this, the campaign enables us to extend our financial support for local charities and nonprofits beyond the standard donations we make every month, check out our website to see the various non-profits we help. Step by step, we’re leading a local community movement in Colorado, and we want you to help us.