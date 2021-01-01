Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mari's Mints

Mari's Mints

1:1 Fulfill Mints Peppermint 200mg 20-pack

About this product

1:1 blend
100mg THC per tin
100mg CBD per tin
Twenty 10mg mints per container

Gluten free
Vegan
Sugar free
Discreet
Great on-the-go
Packaged in reusable child-resistant containers
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!