Mari's Mints
1:1 Fulfill Mints Peppermint 200mg 20-pack
About this product
1:1 blend
100mg THC per tin
100mg CBD per tin
Twenty 10mg mints per container
Gluten free
Vegan
Sugar free
Discreet
Great on-the-go
Packaged in reusable child-resistant containers
