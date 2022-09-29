About this product
Sativa blend
100mg THC per container
Forty 2.5mg mints per container
Gluten free
Vegan
Sugar free
Discreet
Great on-the-go
Packaged in reusable child resistant containers
100mg THC per container
Forty 2.5mg mints per container
Gluten free
Vegan
Sugar free
Discreet
Great on-the-go
Packaged in reusable child resistant containers
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mari's Mints
Mari’s Mints are confectioner-quality edibles you can tailor fit to your day, crafted to always be edible and delicious. Featuring CBD, Indica, Sativa, and 1:1 blends, you can trust Mari’s to help you focus, destress, relax, or sleep.
Gluten free
Vegan
Discreet
Great on-the-go
Packaged in reusable child resistant tins
Gluten free
Vegan
Discreet
Great on-the-go
Packaged in reusable child resistant tins