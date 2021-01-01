Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Marijah's Farm

Marijah's Farm

CBD Moon Rocks

About this product

Our CBD Moon Rocks are some of the best on the market coming in at a high 42% CBD! Moon rocks are consisting of Hemp bud dipped with CBD Distillate and fully coated in kief.

The best way to consume our CBD Moon Rocks is to use a hash pipe, bowl, or coat a layer on top of a pre-roll. Beware of breaking them down in a grinder as you’ll lose the kief surrounding it!

Looking for Wholesale? Contact us at info@marijahs.com or call/text 717-750-5582

Marijah’s Farm is a full-service greenhouse farm offering domestic and international distribution.

We provided exceptional quality and we’re dedicated to delivering feel-good moments to our wholesale partners and their customers. Our products include everything from oils to edibles, distillate, pre-rolls, vape cartridges and our bestseller; our high-grade, hand trimmed flower. White-label options also available.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!