About this product

Our CBD Moon Rocks are some of the best on the market coming in at a high 42% CBD! Moon rocks are consisting of Hemp bud dipped with CBD Distillate and fully coated in kief.



The best way to consume our CBD Moon Rocks is to use a hash pipe, bowl, or coat a layer on top of a pre-roll. Beware of breaking them down in a grinder as you’ll lose the kief surrounding it!



Looking for Wholesale? Contact us at info@marijahs.com or call/text 717-750-5582



Marijah’s Farm is a full-service greenhouse farm offering domestic and international distribution.



We provided exceptional quality and we’re dedicated to delivering feel-good moments to our wholesale partners and their customers. Our products include everything from oils to edibles, distillate, pre-rolls, vape cartridges and our bestseller; our high-grade, hand trimmed flower. White-label options also available.