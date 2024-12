Our cannabis teens for sale are between 12"-18" tall and are planted in 4" soil pots. If you're looking to shave an extra month or two off your grow, cannabis teens are the way to go. Each teen has a fully developed root system and is ready to transplant once received.



A few highlights of our cannabis teen menu include some of the hottest strains on the West Coast like:



Jealousy

Black Runtz

Frozen Black Cherry

Gorilla Glue #4

Gumbo

High Society

Runts

Spritzer

Watermelon Zkittlez

Wedding Cake

Zoap



We hand select breeder cuts for our mother plants to ensure you're getting the best phenotype on the market. Many of the teen strains we offer go for $150+ as single clones from other suppliers!



All teen mother plants are HLVd tested, and guaranteed to come pest and PM free to your door. Click the link to make your selections and jumpstart your grow today with premium genetics.



Here is how pricing works:



4 Teens: $70 each

6 Teens: $65

8 Teens: $60

10+ Teens: $55

read more