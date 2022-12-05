About this product
Strain: Do Si Dos
THC: ~28%
Hybrid: 70% Indica 30% Sativa
Lineage: Face Off OG x Girl Scout Cookies
Flower: 9 Weeks
Yield: Medium
Terp Profile: Fresh Lime, Pine
We offer a 100% pest free guarantee on all of our clones. We treat them 3 times per week to ensure you receive only the healthiest, pest free clones on the market. We're the leading clone supplier in the US for a reason, amazing customer service and even better genetics!
About this brand
Marijuana Clones Online
At Marijuana Clones Online, we provide premium genetics to commercial growers and home growers alike. From in demand seeds like Gelato and Do Si Dos to ultra exclusive crosses like Apple Fritter x GG4 and Apple Fritter x Wedding Cake.
Our clones and seeds are always QC'ed before shipping and arrive fast and intact, allowing you to geet growing faster. Check out our assortment of seeds and clones today and visit our website for an ever growing list of genetics you'll love!
