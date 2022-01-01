Looking for the best feminized Runtz seeds on the market? You've found them here! our Runtz seeds will grow into dense, beautiful plants producing high THC levels up to 29%!



Aside from crazy high THC levels, the Runtz strain gives a well balanced high due to it's 50% Indica 50% Sativa hybrid status. You'll get medium yields with both indoor and outdoor growing environments.



Runtz has taken the US market by storm over the past few years, quickly becoming the most in demand seed, for good reason. Our Runtz seeds genetics are one of a kind.



Bred by crossing Zkittlez and Gelato #33, this strain was introduced at the Emerald Cup in California back in 2017 and has been accumulating award after award ever since. It's even been named Leafly's strain of the year back in 2020.



Runtz is a sturdy strain to grow, typically for intermediate growers and above but beginning growers can have great success with these seeds as well if you take good care of the plants. Runtz tends to fall around 50% Indica, 50% Sativa, but it can vary to 60/40 either way.



The nugs you'll get from growing our Runtz seeds are a sight to behold, with a vibrant and exotic appearance. The buds are relatively compact and have a combination of purple, emerald green and lime hues, making it one of the more attractive plants to grow. The nugs finish with a heavy coating of rich, sugary trichome crystals.



Mediterranean climates, like the climate of it's homeland in California work best, but the strain will thrive in many environments as long as the weather doesn't get too extreme. It's a resilient, sturdy strain but that doesn't mean you should be careless when growing the plants out. We recommend using organic, nutrient rich soils and light fertilizer when growing out your Runtz seeds.



Runtz seeds will flower in roughly 7-9 weeks, with the plants getting to be around 4 and a half feet tall by the end of their flowering stage. You'll likely get a yield of around 475 grams per square meter indoors and around 500 grams per plant outdoors.



Smoking the nugs will bring on a feeling of calm, relaxing sleepiness while it's sativa component will give you a nice uplifting happy high at the same time. It's a well balanced high with a fruity and sweet smell and taste.



Our Runtz seeds have a number of terpenes including Limonene, Linalool and Myrcene. We carry both autoflower and photoperiod seeds so you get your choice of which type will be best for you. All of our seeds, whether autoflower or photoperiod, are 100% feminized.



Runtz Seeds FAQ:



What Payment Methods Do You Accept?



We are working on getting credit card payments up and running for our cannabis seeds, and clones, but for now we're accepting Venmo, Zelle or CashApp. Once you click through to order your Runtz seeds, you'll see clear ordering instructions to make it easy.



What Is Shipping Like?



Once you place your order and we confirm payment, please allow 1-2 business days for processing and 2-4 business days for shipping. We use standard ground shipping so we can pass the savings on to you. We'll be adding an express shipping option soon if you're in a bind and need your Runtz autoflower or photoperiod seeds fast.



What is The purchase Limit For Your Seeds?



On the website we limit 50 Runtz seeds per customer, but if you reach out to us via email or live chat and want to order more, we can customize your order. We routinely sell in quantities in the hundreds, but we have a hard time keeping these seeds in stock. We set the limit to 50 on our site because sometimes we don't have the inventory available to support orders in the hundreds, so definitely reach out if you need more seeds for your grow.



What Are the Genetic Parents Of Your Runtz Seeds?



Runtz was developed and introduced back in 2017 and has been a hit ever since due to it's melt-your-face-off THC content and heavy handed Indica properties. It was created by crossing two of the hottest strains to this day, Gelato #33 and Zkittlez.



Zkittlez was developed by Dying Breed seeds in Nor Cal and is a cross between popular indica Grape Ape and Sativa dominant Grapefruit. Zkittles tops out around 23% THC and has always been a CA favorite.



Gelato #33 was bred by Cookies Fam in California and is a delicious cross between Sunset Sherbet and wildly popular Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies.



When these two parents combined to create what is now known as Runtz, history was made. If you're looking for a truly unique, hard hitting even hybrid to grow this year, our Runtz seeds are your best bet. Like we said before, we have a hard time keeping these seeds in stock so if you see them as available on our site, get them before they're gone!



What Benefits Does Runtz Have For A Smoker?



Many users report deep feelings of euphoria, happiness and becoming giggly, which we feel makes this one of our best strains to smoke after finishing your harvest. The dark purple, lime green with orange hairs and dense buds combined with a sweet, candy-like taste will make you feel like you're smoking like royalty.



What Do Users Say About Runtz?



"I grew out these Runtz seeds and came away with some epic looking nugs. The color is a dark purple and green and the high is super clean and buzzy." ~ Dan P.



"It's FIRE! My friends got me high with runtz a few weeks ago so i can;t wait to pop these beautys and have a big stash for myself." ~ Jesus M.



"extremely potent, long lasting stone. its my go to strain for the weekend." ~ Brian C.



If you have any questions about our feminized Runtz seeds feel free to reach out to us via live chat or by email and we'll be happy to help you out. Our team is here and ready to help you knock your Runtz grow out of the park this year and make all your friends drool with jealousy.