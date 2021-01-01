About this product
Live Rosin is a solventless extract, often made by pressing bubblehash that was made from freshly frozen, or live flowers. This process captures the live terpene profile of the cannabis plant wikthout the use of solvents, because bubblehash is more of a water sieve than extraction.
About this brand
Marks Organix
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm