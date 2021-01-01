About this product
Fruity, sweet vanilla and caramel make up this flavor profile, with afternotes of melon and diesel. It helps out with chronic pain and discomfort, but is not too sedating, making it great for day or night. Personally, I think it carries similar effects to Animal Cookies.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Marks Organix
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm