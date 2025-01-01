Marley Natural's Crystal Ash Tray is an exquisite and functional piece to add to any smoker’s collection. Crafted from sustainably sourced black walnut wood and a clear crystal base, this ashtray offers both a tasteful design and premium functionality to your smoking ritual.



On the interior of the ashtray lies a metal poker for easy removal of residual ashes that may remain after cleaning up. On the exterior lies a felt-lined base, designed to protect against scratches or damage that could occur on any surface the ashtray rests upon. The raised structure also makes it ideal for outdoor use as well; its sturdy design helps keep the wind from blowing out any lit cigarettes, prerolls, or interfering with your smoking experience in general.



The entire ashtray is removable for easy maintenance, making it convenient when it needs to be cleaned or moved around. Measuring at 2.55" H x 4.21" L x 4.21", this showcase-worthy piece will be a beautiful addition to any coffee table collection that you might have. Not only does it look great, but it also serves as a reminder of sustainability and respect for nature, which are values that Marley Natural embraces and promotes in their line of premium smoking accessories.



These high-quality products are made with walnut and glass materials so you can guarantee your purchase is eco-friendly and stylish all at once! If you're looking for cutting edge smoking accessories while also wanting to stay conscious of sustainability considerations, then Marley Natural's Crystal Ash Tray is just what you need! Plus, the durable construction means that this piece can last through years of use - perfect for any connoisseurs out there who wants their purchase to make an impact in more ways than one!

