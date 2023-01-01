About this product
Introducing Marley Natural Glass Filters: six premium borosilicate glass filter tips, perfect for the discerning smoker. Reusable and easy to care for, these seven-millimeter filters feature shallow pinches in the glass that let smoke through while trapping any ash. Now available in both clear and black color variations, they make an ideal addition to your collection of smoking accessories. Whether you're a first time roller or an aficionado, Marley Natural Glass Filters provide a superior way to smoke. Get yours today! Explore our entire selection of sustainably sourced glassware and rolling trays.
Don't forget to check out Marley Natural's other smoking accessories, like rolling trays, grinders, and dab rigs! Each of these items is made with premium materials that are sustainably sourced, so you can feel good about adding them to your collection. We have everything you need to enjoy your herb in style. Whether you're just starting out or a seasoned smoker, Marley Natural has something for everyone. So let's make the world a greener place together—check out our selection today!
https://www.marleynaturalshop.com/
About this brand
Marley Natural - Shop
Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and skincare products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand.