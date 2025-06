The Marley Natural Smoked Glass Spoon Pipe is a stylish and sustainable smoking accessory that rests gently on its wide flower bowl. The extra-wide bowl allows smoke to swirl and cool within the glass before inhalation, providing optimal cooling for a smooth draw. This pipe has plenty of volume for groups, measuring 1" H x 4.25" L x 2" W.



The Smoked Glass Spoon Pipe is part of the Marley Natural line of premium smoking accessories created with an awareness, authenticity, and respect for nature in mind. It features walnut & glass construction sourced sustainably to provide smokers with trendy pieces that still maintain sustainability standards. Whether you're looking to share a smooth hit with friends or just enjoy alone time, the Marley Natural Smoked Glass Spoon Pipe will serve as your perfect companion every step of the way!

