Marley Natural, Substitute your paper filters for a six pack of Marley Natural borosilicate glass filter tips. Reusable with proper care, our filters feature shallow pinches in the glass that let smoke through while trapping any ash. Perfect for the consummate roller, this set of six tips provides a superior way to smoke. This product may only be used with legal smoking materials and is not intended for use with tobacco products. Smoking may be harmful to your health. This product may not be sold to minors. This product has not been tested by the Food and Drug Administration.

Show more