Marley Natural
About this product
When overwhelmed, CALM your nerves with an herbal blend. Empower yourself with the power of plants. Engage your CALM state of mind and enjoy.
SIP as a tea
SOAK in a restorative face, foot or body bath
VAPE in a dry herb vaporizer at 258°F to 303°F
SMOKE in a ceremonial pipe or herbal roll
SIP as a tea
SOAK in a restorative face, foot or body bath
VAPE in a dry herb vaporizer at 258°F to 303°F
SMOKE in a ceremonial pipe or herbal roll
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!