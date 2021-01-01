About this product

Balancing a refined aesthetic with classic form, our handheld Steamroller is the ideal day-to-day smoking companion piece. Combining hand-blown glass with a rounded black walnut wood mouthpiece, this signature pipe is designed to complement and accentuate your herbing ritual. Each comes with a curved wood stand for convenient and proper display. Its distinctive ‘straight pipe’ form allows for a more dramatic volume of smoke to collect, leading to an increased intake. Ensure an enhanced smoking experience while enjoying a uniquely collectible lifestyle addition.



The Large Steamroller is 6.75" L x 1" W