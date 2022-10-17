About this product
A custom blend of herbs and broad spectrum hemp CBD in a mellow decaffeinated tea designed to bring you into perfect harmony with the world around you.
This tea starts with a decaf black tea base layered in with ripe peaches and tart raspberries.
Size: 16oz Can / 25mg CBD
About this brand
Marley Natural
Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and skincare products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002595
C11-100000266-LIC
C11-0000266-LIC