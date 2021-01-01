About this product

Intelligent design enhanced by premium craftsmanship makes our black walnut wood Storage Lock Box a stand-alone piece. The uniquely engineered slide-top doubles as an integrated tray, perfect for preparation, while the interior has removable acrylic dividers for convenient storage. The smaller compartments can hold multiple jars. The larger compartment is ideal for storing your smoking accessories. To clean, simply wash in warm soapy water with a soft sponge and dry thoroughly. This is a great addition to your home collection and an essential companion piece for your versatile lifestyle.