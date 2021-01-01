Loading…
Logo for the brand Marmas

Marmas

Sour Watermelon 50mg 10-pack

About this product

Marmas are a marmalade fruit bite unlike any other on the market. Famous for their unique texture that is both tender and satisfying, these bites deliver with just the right amount of sweetness. One taste and you'll realize how these became the most popular edible in the Pacific Northwest.

Available in both sweet and sour flavors and CBD, THC, or 1:1 blend types, Marmas has something to satisfy cannaseuers of all types.

Gluten free
Vegan
Ten individually wrapped 5mg Marmas per box
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!