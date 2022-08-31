We bring HARMONY to the body and mind with a well tested 20:1 ratio infused into marQaha’s exclusive Coconut Hemp oil formula!



Product Highlights:

100% Coconut based MCT (rainforest friendly) blended with Hemp oil

Ethically Grown and Environmentally Sourced*

Powered by plantrica's 1) enQap 2) nanoTeQ

3) eQuilib 4) Qerpene

0% palm oil

Gluten Free

Sugar Free

Vegan



600 MG of CBD and 30 MG of THC per 2 OZ bottle



* One major component of our tinctures is the base being MCT derived from 100% coconuts. This is a more expensive option but allows us to be a better company for both humans and the environment. Most MCT in the world uses a blend of coconut and palm oil (a cheaper option) and is one of the world’s leading causes of Orangutan habitat and rainforest destruction.