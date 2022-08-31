We bring the POWER of CBD with a strong punch of THC infused into marQaha’s exclusive Coconut Hemp oil formula!



Product Highlights:

A) 100% Coconut based MCT (rainforest friendly) blended with Hemp oil

B) Ethically Grown and Environmentally Sourced*

C) Powered by plantrica's 1) enQap 2) nanoTeQ

3) eQuilib 4) Qerpene

D) 0% palm oil

E) Gluten Free

F) Sugar Free

G) Vegan



1000 MG of CBD and 100 MG of THC per 2 OZ bottle



* One major component of our tinctures is the base being MCT derived from 100% coconuts. This is a more expensive option but allows us to be a better company for both humans and the environment. Most MCT in the world uses a blend of coconut and palm oil (a cheaper option) and is one of the world’s leading causes of Orangutan habitat and rainforest destruction.