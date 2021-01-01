Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand marQaha

marQaha

Blend Mist! Sublingual Oral Spray 0.5oz

Product rating:

About this product

Discreet Micro-Dosing

Our all-natural Mint Sublingual Spray gives you the most discreet way to interact with the Plant! Simply spray under the tongue for an experience that is pleasant, measured and micro-dosed!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!