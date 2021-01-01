Loading…
Logo for the brand marQaha

marQaha

MIXED Blueberry Chamomile / Fruit Punch GoGo Gummy

About this product

Night & Day coming together like Ladyhawke to a Cole Porter soundtrack! Whatever your passions, we have you covered 24/7!

Product Highlights:

1) Ethically Grown and Environmentally Sourced*

2) Infused and Dusted with REAL Fruit!

3) Gluten Free

4) Pectin Based

5) Vegan

6) Powered by plantrica's 1) enQap 2) nanoTeQ 3) eQuilib

10 MG of THC per gummy, 100 MG per container
