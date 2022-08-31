Sour Pink Lemonade:



We wanted to continue the history of pink lemonade’s circus origins by making it SOUR and turning it into a gummy so you can enjoy the rides without the spills!



Product Highlights:



1) Ethically Grown and Environmentally Sourced*

2) Infused and Dusted with REAL Fruit!

3) Gluten Free

4) Pectin Based

5) Vegan

6) Powered by plantrica's 1) enQap 2) nanoTeQ 3) eQuilib



10 MG of THC per gummy, 100 MG per container



* All marQaha ingredients are deeply researched where we have verified the ethics of origin and analysis.