marQaha
sprinQ POWER 10:1 (Dissolvable Cannabis Powder)
About this product
Fast Acting, Discreet and Portable!
We took our 10 years in the industry and leveraged our knowledge of creating powder based beverages (one of our founders created a powder based effervescent beverage company in 2006) to bring you sprinQ !!
Simply sprinkle into your favorite beverage or food to achieve a state of Bliss whenever life needs a rest! sprinQ comes in three mico-dose versions to the meet the challenge:
TUNE: 5 MG of THC (20 stickpacks per bag)
EQUALIZE: 5 MG of THC / 5 MG CBD (20 stickpacks per bag)
POWER: 10 MG CBD / 1 MG THC (10 stickpacks per bag)
Product Highlights:
A) Ethically Grown and Environmentally Sourced*
B) Water soluble
C) Sugar Free
D) Gluten Free
E) Vegan
Powered by plantrica:
A) nanoTeQ: Nano-Particle technology means quicker absorption times and consistent formula effects
B) eQuiLib: THC Anti-Anxiety formulation
* All marQaha ingredients are deeply researched where we have verified the ethics of origin and analysis.
